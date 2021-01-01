XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Swift 3x (SF314-510G) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 64-88% higher FPS

Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (106.2 vs 122.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 17.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.71 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~78.9% Side bezels 4.3 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Silver Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 38.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1020:1 sRGB color space - 96% Response time - 31 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9510 (2021) +67% 500 nits Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 59 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics TGP 45 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units 2048 768 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance XPS 15 9510 (2021) +117% 5.5 TFLOPS Swift 3x (SF314-510G) 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 88.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.