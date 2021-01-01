Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Swift X (SFX14-41G) – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 40-54% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-41G)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (106.6 vs 122.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-41G)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 322.5 x 213.3 x 17.9 mm
12.7 x 8.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~78.5%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 38.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +67%
500 nits
Swift X (SFX14-41G)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +72%
5.5 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-41G)
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 88.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

