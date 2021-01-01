Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
From $1280
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 56 against 49 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (122.9 vs 134.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-51G
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 7-9% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|368.3 x 236.2 x 18.8 mm
14.5 x 9.3 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|870 cm2 (134.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|38.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1485:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|69.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|72%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|60 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|473 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1440
Swift X SFX16-51G +11%
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +17%
6188
5294
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|60 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1343 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|88.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|15.1 x 9.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
