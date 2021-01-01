Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

74 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • 57% sharper screen – 227 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (100.1 vs 122.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 344.7 mm (13.57 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM
Noise level - 45.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1300:1
sRGB color space - 98.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 64.2%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:50 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 2048 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

