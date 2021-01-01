Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 239-326% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- 57% sharper screen – 227 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (100.1 vs 122.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6000 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|41.8 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1524:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|78.4%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|12.96 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|90 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +53%
1374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +34%
4916
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +155%
3805
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1050 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|0.81 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR3
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|2.13 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR3
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|0.7 mm
|Size
|-
|13.4 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1