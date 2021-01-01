Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

66 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
85 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
From $2499
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3456 x 2234
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • 75% sharper screen – 254 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~86.2%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
500 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +100%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +6%
5.5 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 88.8 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
5. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
8. Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) vs Pro 16 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский