Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 75% sharper screen – 254 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 38.2 dB 43.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 145 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 504000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time 35 ms 63 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9510 (2021) 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 473 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 45 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 76 GPU performance XPS 15 9510 (2021) 5.5 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +24% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.2 4.2 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 88.8 dB 86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.