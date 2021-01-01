Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 305-416% higher FPS
- Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (11th Gen Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 66 against 56 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (100.9 vs 122.9 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|309 x 210.6 x 16.9 mm
12.17 x 8.29 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|651 cm2 (100.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~74.9%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|38.2 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1661:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|68.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|66.3%
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|473 gramm
|331 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +14%
1393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +137%
5914
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +34%
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +288%
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1343 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +555%
5.5 TFLOPS
0.84 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|88.8 dB
|81.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|15.1 x 9.1 cm
|10.0 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
