Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

57 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 40-54% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.9 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 354 x 259 x 27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 1.07 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~73.2%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 38.2 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +100%
500 nits
ROG Strix G15 G513
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 150 / 200 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 473 grams 560 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +72%
5.5 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 88.8 dB 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 vs Strix G15 G513
2. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs ROG Strix G15 G513
3. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Strix G15 G513
4. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
5. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
6. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
7. MSI Katana GF66 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
9. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский