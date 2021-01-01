Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

64 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 48-65% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • 30% sharper screen – 188 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 344.7 mm (13.57 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~77.8%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6.42 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +87%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

