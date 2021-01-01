Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 90 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 344.7 mm (13.57 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~86%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 W 140 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 60-75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 +22%
5.299 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ask any questions
