Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

68% sharper screen – 243 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (111 vs 122.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm

12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.3 mm 7.9 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 38.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 145 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9510 (2021) 500 nits Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 45 W 35-40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2048 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance XPS 15 9510 (2021) +10% 5.5 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 88.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

