You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS

Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~79.3% Side bezels 4.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 38.2 dB 48.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 95.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9510 (2021) 500 nits Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +20% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm 446 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 45 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 990 MHz GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1155 MHz FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units 2048 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance XPS 15 9510 (2021) +133% 5.5 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) 2.365 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 88.8 dB 79.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.