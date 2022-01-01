Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

61 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 218-297% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (95.8 vs 122.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 38.2 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 7400:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5%
Response time 35 ms 4 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +25%
500 nits
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm 216 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 7
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +396%
5.5 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 88.8 dB 65.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

