Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
- Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (98.4 vs 122.9 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|199 mm (7.83 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~85.1%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|41.6 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|897:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +19%
1485
1250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +59%
6699
4208
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +38%
1757
1277
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +94%
9359
4833
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1343 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|58 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
