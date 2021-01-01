Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

65 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
61 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 218-297% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 68% sharper screen – 243 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (106.6 vs 122.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~82.6%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2048 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +396%
5.5 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 88.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
2. XPS 15 9500 vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4. XPS 13 9310 vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
5. Surface Laptop 4 15 vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6. ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) vs ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED UX5401 (AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский