Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

65 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 96 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 42-57% higher FPS
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 96 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 344.7 mm (13.57 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~82%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 90 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +76%
4.329 TFLOPS
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
2.458 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 17 9700 and XPS 15 9510 (2021)
2. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4. Inspiron 15 5510 and XPS 15 9510 (2021)
5. Inspiron 15 5505 and XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6. XPS 17 9700 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
7. Alpha 15 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
8. Inspiron 15 5505 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский