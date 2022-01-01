You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 92 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.9 vs 139 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 440 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 92 against 56 watt-hours

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

94% sharper screen – 282 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~74.8% Side bezels 4.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 38.2 dB 54.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time 35 ms 2 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9510 (2021) +14% 500 nits ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 440 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 92 Wh Voltage 11.3 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm 712 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 45 W 90-110 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 930 MHz GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 2048 5120 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance XPS 15 9510 (2021) 5.5 TFLOPS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +162% 14.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 88.8 dB 77.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.