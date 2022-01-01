Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

65 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
72 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
Battery 92 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.9 vs 139 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 440 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 92 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 94% sharper screen – 282 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~74.8%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 38.2 dB 54.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time 35 ms 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.3 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm 712 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 90-110 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2048 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
5.5 TFLOPS
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +162%
14.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 88.8 dB 77.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
