66 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R3
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Dell Alienware m15 R3
From $1549
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (122.9 vs 154.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R3
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
Alienware m15 R3

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 344.7 mm (13.57 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 276 mm (10.87 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 20.5 mm (0.81 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 994 cm2 (154.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~67.5%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space - 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 63.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +67%
500 nits
Alienware m15 R3
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Bottom
Charge power 90 W 130 / 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 895 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1375 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1645 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 1408
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +39%
6.42 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R3
4.632 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 89.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1
USB-A No 3x USB 3.1
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

