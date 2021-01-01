Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Alienware x17 R1
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Dell Alienware x17 R1
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (122.9 vs 185.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 53-72% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Width
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|4
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|240 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1440
Alienware x17 R1 +12%
1610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6188
Alienware x17 R1 +40%
8655
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +15%
1757
1534
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9359
Alienware x17 R1 +35%
12637
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1343 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x4W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
