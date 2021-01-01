Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Alienware x17 R1 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (122.9 vs 185.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 53-72% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Width 344.7 mm (13.57 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~69%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +67%
500 nits
Alienware x17 R1
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
5.5 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R1 +96%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x4W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

