Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (122.9 vs 150.7 square inches) Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~69% Side bezels 4.3 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 38.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9510 (2021) +100% 500 nits G15 5520 (2022) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 13.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left, Right Bottom Charge power 90 / 130 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 45 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz - GPU boost clock 1343 MHz - FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance XPS 15 9510 (2021) 5.5 TFLOPS G15 5520 (2022) +36% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 88.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.