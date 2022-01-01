Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Inspiron 15 5502 – what's better?

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Inspiron 15 5502 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 193-263% higher FPS
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 56 against 40 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5502
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 5502

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 356.1 x 234.5 x 14.1-17.9 mm
14.02 x 9.23 x 0.56-0.7 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~80.4%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 38.2 dB 35 dB

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 58%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.1%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +67%
500 nits
Inspiron 15 5502
300 nits

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm 301 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 45 W 25 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +351%
5.5 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5502
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 88.8 dB 80.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

