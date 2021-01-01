Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Inspiron 15 5510
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
|Width
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +63%
1374
842
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +85%
4916
2654
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
399
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +205%
3805
1249
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
