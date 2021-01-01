Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Inspiron 15 5515
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 263-359% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
|Width
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches)
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|55.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|38.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|39.5%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +35%
1485
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +43%
6699
4680
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +48%
1737
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +30%
9315
7164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
