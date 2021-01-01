Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Inspiron 15 5515 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Inspiron 15 5515

68 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
50 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Dell Inspiron 15 5515
From $650
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Inspiron 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 263-359% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5515
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 5515

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Width 344.7 mm (13.57 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 14.6-17.9 mm (0.57-0.7 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~82.4%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 55.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 38.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.5%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +100%
500 nits
Inspiron 15 5515
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2048 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +479%
6.42 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5515
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

