Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~80.4% Side bezels 4.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 38.2 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 15 9510 (2021) +127% 500 nits Latitude 5530 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left, Right - Charge power 90 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 45 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz - GPU boost clock 1343 MHz - FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance XPS 15 9510 (2021) +95% 5.5 TFLOPS Latitude 5530 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 88.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.