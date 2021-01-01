Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Latitude 7520
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Dell Latitude 7520
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Better webcam recording quality
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
|Width
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
|Height
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|229.7 mm (9.04 inches)
|Thickness
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|822 cm2 (127.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~81.7%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|700:1
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 / 90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1374
1259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +17%
4916
4216
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
524
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +104%
3805
1867
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
