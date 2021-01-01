Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Latitude 7520 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Latitude 7520

66 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7520
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Dell Latitude 7520
From $1739
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Latitude 7520 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7520
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
Latitude 7520

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
Width 344.7 mm (13.57 inches) 357.7 mm (14.08 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 229.7 mm (9.04 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~81.7%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 700:1
Adobe RGB profile - 100%
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +100%
500 nits
Latitude 7520
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 2048 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +355%
6.42 TFLOPS
Latitude 7520
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4267 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs XPS 15 9500
3. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs XPS 17 9710 (2021)
4. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs XPS 13 9310
5. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
6. Dell Latitude 7520 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Dell Latitude 7520 vs Alienware m15 R4
8. Dell Latitude 7520 vs Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
9. Dell Latitude 7520 vs G7 15 7500
10. Dell Latitude 7520 vs Inspiron 15 7506

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 7520 and XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский