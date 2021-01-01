Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Precision 17 5760 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 603-822% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.9 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 17 5760
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
Precision 17 5760

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 2.13 kg (4.7 lbs)
Width 344.7 mm (13.57 inches) 374.4 mm (14.74 inches)
Height 230 mm (9.06 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 18 mm (0.71 inches) 8.6-13.1 mm (0.34-0.52 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~90.3%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1343 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2048 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +1096%
5.5 TFLOPS
Precision 17 5760
0.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

