Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Vostro 14 5410 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Vostro 14 5410

61 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
VS
50 out of 100
Dell Vostro 14 5410
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Dell Vostro 14 5410
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Vostro 14 5410 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 14 5410
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (106 vs 122.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
vs
Vostro 14 5410

Case

Weight 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) 1.44 kg (3.18 lbs)
Dimensions 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches		 321.2 x 212.8 x 17-17.9 mm
12.65 x 8.38 x 0.67-0.7 inches
Area 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 684 cm2 (106 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~83.1%
Side bezels 4.3 mm 9.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 38.2 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +67%
500 nits
Vostro 14 5410
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 473 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1343 MHz -
FLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +95%
5.5 TFLOPS
Vostro 14 5410
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 2x2W, 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 88.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 15.1 x 9.1 cm 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or XPS 17 9700
3. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
4. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
5. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) or Inspiron 15 5510
6. Dell Vostro 14 5410 or Vostro 15 3500
7. Dell Vostro 14 5410 or Vostro 14 5402

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 14 5410 and XPS 15 9510 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский