Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs XPS 13 9305
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Dell XPS 13 9305
From $849
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 305-416% higher FPS
- Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (93.1 vs 122.9 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|4.3 mm
|3.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +16%
1440
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +152%
6188
2460
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +31%
1757
1341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +284%
9359
2436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1343 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
