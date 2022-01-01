Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Nitro 5 AN515-57 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 57 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 31-43% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (122.8 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
Nitro 5 AN515-57

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~72.4%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1480:1
sRGB color space 100% 53%
Response time 35 ms 11 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67%
500 nits
Nitro 5 AN515-57
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 500 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +57%
5.01 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 AN515-57
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
4. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. HP ENVY 15 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
7. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
8. HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57
9. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Nitro 5 AN515-57
10. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 15" (Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский