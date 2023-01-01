Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Swift X (SFX14-71G) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)

60 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 43% sharper screen – 208 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (114.1 vs 122.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
Swift X (SFX14-71G)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~82.8%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB 52.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2
Swift X (SFX14-71G)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
~15% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 98%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 83%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25%
500 nits
Swift X (SFX14-71G)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 100 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 429 grams 355 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +16%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 83.1 dB 77.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 12.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 15 9520 (2022):
    - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

