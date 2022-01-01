Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Swift X SFX16-52G – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Acer Swift X SFX16-52G

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 52 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
GPU Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Acer Swift X SFX16-52G important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (122.8 vs 131.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
Swift X SFX16-52G

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 355.6 x 238.76 x 17.78 mm
14 x 9.4 x 0.7 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~87.4%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25%
500 nits
Swift X SFX16-52G
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +45%
5.01 TFLOPS
Swift X SFX16-52G
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
4. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. HP ENVY 15 (2021) or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) or Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
7. Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) or Swift X SFX16-52G
8. Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) or Acer Swift X SFX16-52G
9. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 or Acer Swift X SFX16-52G

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X SFX16-52G and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский