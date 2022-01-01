Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Around 9.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- 57% sharper screen – 227 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (100.1 vs 122.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|8100 RPM
|Noise level
|44.6 dB
|45.8 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|64.2%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|429 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67%
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +403%
10419
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +89%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +879%
14751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|6
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|83.1 dB
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
