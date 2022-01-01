Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or MacBook Pro 15 (2018) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
52 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 83 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 670-914% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • 52% sharper screen – 221 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~81.8%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1333:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 9 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 3
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +1218%
5.01 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 16.0 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

