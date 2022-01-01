You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 83 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i7 8750H Intel Core i7 8850H Intel Core i9 8950HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 670-914% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

52% sharper screen – 221 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~81.8% Side bezels 4.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM Noise level - 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1333:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 83 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 40 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 3 GPU performance XPS 15 9520 (2022) +1218% 5.01 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.7 mm Touchpad Size - 16.0 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.