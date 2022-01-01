Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 56 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (95.5 vs 122.8 square inches)
  • 17% sharper screen – 169 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~84.5%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
3. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Razer Blade 15 (2022)
5. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
6. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
8. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
9. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
10. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs Razer Book 13 (2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский