NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (122.8 vs 181.8 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 145 versus 126 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G18
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 23-32% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
Case
|Weight
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|3 kg (6.62 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|399 x 294 x 23.1-30.8 mm
15.71 x 11.57 x 0.91-1.21 inches
|Area
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|1173 cm2 (181.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~80.1%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|44.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|18 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|126 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|240 / 280 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|429 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|24
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1655
ROG Strix G18 +19%
1966
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10419
ROG Strix G18 +56%
16269
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1714
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12314
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|83.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.9 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
