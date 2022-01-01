Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 39% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (110.5 vs 122.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~75.8%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 845:1
sRGB color space 100% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time 35 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +3%
5.01 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

