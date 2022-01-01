You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 90-122% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours

49% sharper screen – 216 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (109.7 vs 122.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~80.2% Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Silver White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 145 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB TGP 40 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 1800 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1975 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64 GPU performance XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +163% 13.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC285 Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.