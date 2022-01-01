Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 76 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU Radeon RX 6800S 8GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 90-122% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 76 against 56 watt-hours
  • 49% sharper screen – 216 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (109.7 vs 122.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~80.2%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1800 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1975 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 13.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 64
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +163%
13.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
4. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5. HP ENVY 15 (2021) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
7. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
9. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский