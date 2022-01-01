Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.8 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 35-48% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~86%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 56 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 140 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 550 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 +64%
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.2
Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
