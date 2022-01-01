You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.8 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 35-48% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~86% Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 56 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 145 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 140 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 550 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 40 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1598 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 +64% 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.