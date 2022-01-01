Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel)

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
45 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Asus Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 50 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Asus Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 138-188% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 56 against 50 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.8 vs 138.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 358.6 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm
14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~83%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44.6 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 429 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 83.1 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
