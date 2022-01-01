Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
48 out of 100
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 54-74% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (110.5 vs 122.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~75.8%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 42.3 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 932:1
sRGB color space 100% 62.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 43%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.6%
Response time 35 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +100%
500 nits
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 18 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 24
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +98%
5.01 TFLOPS
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
2.534 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 75.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

