Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 54-74% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (110.5 vs 122.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~75.8% Side bezels 4.2 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 42.3 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1650:1 932:1 sRGB color space 100% 62.1% Adobe RGB profile - 43% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.6% Response time 35 ms 33 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9520 (2022) +100% 500 nits VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 250 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 42 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB TGP 40 W - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1650 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR4 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 24 GPU performance XPS 15 9520 (2022) +98% 5.01 TFLOPS VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 2.534 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 75.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

