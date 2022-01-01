You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 39 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 1093-1491% higher FPS

Around 20.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

29% sharper screen – 145 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (107.9 vs 122.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~77.6% Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black, Silver White Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 15 9520 (2022) +127% 500 nits Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 39 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 40 W 6 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8 GPU performance XPS 15 9520 (2022) +1988% 5.01 TFLOPS Vivobook Go 14 Flip 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.