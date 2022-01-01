Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Vivobook Go 14 Flip – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
30 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 39 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 1093-1491% higher FPS
  • Around 20.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 29% sharper screen – 145 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (107.9 vs 122.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
Vivobook Go 14 Flip

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~77.6%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver White
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +127%
500 nits
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 2
L3 Cache 18 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 6 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 8
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +1988%
5.01 TFLOPS
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

