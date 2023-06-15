Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm
14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|824 cm2 (127.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~81.4%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Black, Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|44.6 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|429 grams
|390 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1655
1672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10419
11643
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1690
1730
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13317
13542
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|-
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|83.1 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.35 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on XPS 15 9520 (2022):
- The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
