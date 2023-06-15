You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 70 Wh 75 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs) Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches 359.3 x 229.4 x 17.9 mm

14.15 x 9.03 x 0.7 inches Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 824 cm2 (127.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~81.4% Side bezels 4.2 mm 7 mm Colors Black, Silver White, Black, Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 44.6 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67% 500 nits Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 70 Wh 75 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 429 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 40 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance XPS 15 9520 (2022) +255% 5.01 TFLOPS Vivobook S 15 OLED (K5504) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 83.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on XPS 15 9520 (2022): - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.