Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Around 6.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (95.8 vs 122.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.07 kg (2.36 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~78.9% Side bezels 4.2 mm 4.9 mm Colors Black, Silver White, Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25% 500 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 67 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 40 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 12 GPU performance XPS 15 9520 (2022) +496% 5.01 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

