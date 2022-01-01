Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
49 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS
  • Around 5.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (102.9 vs 122.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~81.4%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44.6 dB 40.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 1103:1
sRGB color space 100% 98.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.5%
Response time 35 ms 38 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 429 gramm 220 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 12 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 18 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 83.1 dB 87.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 13.0 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
3. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
4. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Razer Blade 15 (2022)
5. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
8. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
9. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
10. Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) vs MSI Prestige 14 Evo (12th Gen)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский