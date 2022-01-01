Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

Display
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (98.4 vs 122.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~85.1%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 897:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67%
500 nits
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz -
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +78%
5.01 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UX435
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

