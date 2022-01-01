You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 67 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon 660M RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

76% sharper screen – 255 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (96.9 vs 122.8 square inches)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm

11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~82.1% Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.1 mm Colors Black, Silver White, Blue, Green, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 44.6 dB 41.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1650:1 16800:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 97.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.8% Response time 35 ms 1 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 67 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time - 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 429 gramm 222 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon 660M TGP 40 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance XPS 15 9520 (2022) +243% 5.01 TFLOPS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 83.1 dB 76.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 12.9 x 7.4 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.