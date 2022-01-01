Home > Laptop comparison > XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) – what's better?

Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
VS
63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 67 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon 660M
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 134-182% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 76% sharper screen – 255 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (96.9 vs 122.8 square inches)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
vs
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

Case

Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches		 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~82.1%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Blue, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 44.6 dB 41.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 16800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 97.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.8%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time - 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 429 gramm 222 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +243%
5.01 TFLOPS
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
1.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 -
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 83.1 dB 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 12.9 x 7.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

