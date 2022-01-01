Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs G15 5510
Review
Performance
System and application performance
48
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
40
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
54
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
58
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 31-43% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (122.8 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52.2 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|180 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|948 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +51%
1690
1120
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +158%
10606
4113
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|0 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|80.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
