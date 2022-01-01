You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2240 x 1400 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (110.7 vs 122.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.54 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm

12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches Area 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~79.6% Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Silver Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 44.6 dB 51.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 2240 x 1400 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1142:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.3% Adobe RGB profile - 69.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.8% Response time 35 ms 28 ms Max. brightness XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67% 500 nits Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 15 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 429 gramm 496 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 40 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +16% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 40GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 40 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281 - Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 83.1 dB 84.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.