Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) vs Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 92-125% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (122.8 vs 156.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 17 7706 (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours
- 23% sharper screen – 178 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|2.24 kg (4.94 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|379.8 x 266.4 x 15.2-19.3 mm
14.95 x 10.49 x 0.6-0.76 inches
|Area
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|1012 cm2 (156.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|178 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|65 / 90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +27%
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +145%
10606
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +27%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +196%
14751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
